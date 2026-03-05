Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A suspect has been taken into custody after three women were found dead at multiple scenes across Wayne County, including a local hiking trail.

Two women were originally found dead Wednesday afternoon on an unidentified trail near Capitol Reef National Park, and a third victim was later found dead inside a Wayne County home in Lyman. However, it's believed the woman in the home was killed before the two victims on the trail off SR-12.

Watch full Utah DPS briefing below on 3 women found dead in Wayne County:

FULL BRIEFING: DPS gives update on 3 women killed in Wayne County

The suspect, identified as Ivan Miller, 23, stole the vehicle from one of the victims located on the trail, which was tracked through southern Utah and into northern Arizona before it was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Following a brief search utilizing drones, Miller was apprehended without incident and found to have a concealed handgun and large knife, the Pagosa Springs Police Department said.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Miller, who is from Iowa, had no previous relationships with the victims, and it's not known how long he was in the area or state before the incidents. He is currently being held at the Archuleta County detention center on a weapons charge.

FOX 13 News Booking photo of Ivan Miller

The first two victims were a woman in their 30s and a woman in their 60s, while the woman found in the home was in her 80s. The deaths of the women on the trail were first reported to law enforcement by their husbands through calls made Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

None of the victims has been identified as next of kin notifications are underway, but they were from Utah.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicides in the Lyman and Torrey area.

There is no longer an ongoing threat to the public, and no suspects remain outstanding.

"Our community is grieving today following the tragic deaths of three women in Wayne County yesterday," said Torrey Mayor Mickey Wright. "On behalf of the Town of Torrey, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims. This is a heartbreaking moment for our small, close‑knit community."

While Miller was at large, law enforcement urged residents to take extra precautions, such as locking doors, remaining at home or with others, and being vigilant about their surroundings.

Records show Miller has a pending felony burglary and theft case in Davis County, Iowa.

The investigation was centered around a 2022 White Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF. It's not known if that was the vehicle detained by law enforcement officials.

The Wayne County School District has canceled all classes Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution, with counselors being available for students upon return to school next week.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.