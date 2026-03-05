Wayne County murder suspect had truck towed after hitting elk

LOA, Utah — The suspect connected to three women killed in Wayne County had been in the area since the week after his truck struck an elk.

Ivan Miller, 22, was taken into custody in southeast Colorado after a multi-state search following the women's bodies being discovered on a local trail and a home in Lyman. Once apprehended in Pagosa Springs, Colorado early Thursday, Miller was found to have a concealed gun and large knife.

Law enforcement said they are unaware of any connection that Miller has to Utah or the women.

However, it's believed Miller had been in the area for at least a few days, with a local auto parts store saying they were called Saturday night to a location on Highway 24, about 13 miles from Loa, to tow Miller's truck after he hit an elk.

Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in Wayne County:

Suspect identified in connection to 3 killed in Wayne County

In the charges filed against Miller, he allegedly told police that he sold his truck to the tow company and stayed in an area hotel for a few days, before stealing a car and "killing someone."

It's not known what led to the accident or the damage to the truck.

The truck was brought to the Brian Auto Parts impound yard in Loa, although it is unknown if it is still at the facility.

Miller is scheduled to appear in a Colorado courtroom on Friday.