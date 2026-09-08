Temple open house draws thousands to small town of Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah — Tens of thousands of visitors are making their way to the small town of Ephraim to tour the new Ephraim LDS Temple during its public open house.

The temple, announced in 2021, has brought new attention and visitors to the Sanpete County community, with local leaders and business owners preparing for the increased activity.

“It’s an exciting time. Great opportunities for us, but we’ll have to step up,” said Jay Olsen, a communications coordinator for the Ephraim Temple.

Olsen also serves as vice president of Snow College’s technical college. He said the temple’s proximity to the college is a major benefit for students and the community.

Students living in nearby apartments or attending classes at Snow College will be able to walk just minutes to the temple.

“When it was announced back in 2021 that Ephraim would be getting a temple, it was a shock. It was a surprise,” Olsen said, adding that it is a bonus for both students and community members.

The 39,000-square-foot temple includes design elements that pay tribute to the area’s pioneer history. Scandinavian forget-me-nots and wheat symbols are incorporated throughout the building, reflecting the heritage of the early settlers who helped establish the community.

“It all has reference to the pioneer ancestors and what they’ve done here,” Olsen said.

The temple open house has also drawn families from outside the area.

Floricita Chugg traveled from Eagle Mountain with her family. Despite standing in line for hours, she said the experience was worth it.

“Honestly, it was really nice,” Chugg said. “They’re using their free time to see the temple, so it’s awesome.”

Utah House Representative Troy Shelley lives in Ephraim and was volunteering Monday at the open house. He told FOX 13News that he brought his 17 grandchildren through the building that morning, making the temple visit a family experience.

“Love it. Love the idea that Ephraim has a temple,” Shelley said. “It’s just great!"

The increased visitors are also being felt by local businesses.

At Harvest Grill in Ephraim, manager Christine Hanks said the restaurant has been busier than usual and by far since the open house began.

“It’s been packed since 11 o’clock and just been busy pretty much since the open house,” Hanks said.

The restaurant has prepared for the increased crowds and is welcoming visitors, even if that means a short wait.

“We usually have our regulars come, but we are seeing all new faces coming in, and it’s been so fun to see a lot of new people in the area,” Hanks said.

The Ephraim Temple open house continues for the next two weeks. The temple is scheduled to be dedicated on October 11. Volunteers say they were expecting 150-250 thousand visitors to this small community throughout the open house and dedication of the new temple.