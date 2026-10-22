University of Utah football player suspended after arrest for intimate image distribution

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — University of Utah football player Jamal Wallace has been suspended from the team following an arrest earlier this month.

Wallace, a senior defensive lineman, faces five counts of "distribution of an intimate image," following his Oct. 11 arrest.

The school said it has suspended Wallace indefinitely, and said in a statement, "We take these matters seriously."

According to arrest records, Wallace allegedly sexually assaulted a dating partner during a domestic dispute, recorded the incident on her phone, and shared it with five other individuals on a social media platform without her knowledge or consent.

During an interview with a Salt Lake City Police Department officer, Wallace denied the assault and image distribution, saying that he went through the victim's social media to find out who she was speaking with.

Two sexually explicit videos recorded by Wallace of him and the victim were found on her phone, investigators said. The officer also found that Wallace had used her account during the time of the assault to reply to other men messaging the victim. He shared with the officer that these individuals' messages made him upset.

Wallace's bail was set at $5,000. If bail is posted, he must comply with these court-ordered requirements:



Promise to appear for all required court proceedings

Promise to not commit any criminal offense

Any other conditions deemed appropriate by CJS

CJS court date reminder

CJS monitoring for new charges

Daily automated phone check-in

Twice-monthly CJS meeting and/or appropriate class

Must sign Jail Release Agreement, or remain in custody and be brought before a judge for a decision on Jail Release Order conditions

Wallace is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, and transferred to Utah after a previous stint at the University of Tennessee.