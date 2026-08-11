Utah Highway Patrol and county deputy's vehicles hit by car while assisting with crash on I-15

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A pair of law enforcement officers were in their vehicles at the scene of one car crash on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon when they were hit by another vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper and a Beaver County Sheriff's deputy were parked on the left shoulder of northbound I-15, in between Beaver and Cove Fort, responding to and investigating a prior crash around 3:15 p.m. A passing vehicle went off the road and crashed into both patrol vehicles*, which UHP said had their emergency lights on.

Utah Highway Patrol

The deputy suffered a broken arm and other minor injuries, and the trooper is "okay," a UHP spokesperson said. Officials were not aware of any injuries to the driver.

"Thank you all so much for the thoughts and prayers for our deputy," the Beaver County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "He is finally home and doing okay! We are so relieved and so grateful for the amazing outpouring of love and support from everyone."

The left northbound lane was blocked temporarily, causing some traffic backup.

*UHP officials initially said the deputy and the trooper were hit before clarifying that their vehicles were hit.