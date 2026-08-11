Flash flooding forces US-89 shutdown near Marysvale, Junction

JUNCTION, Utah — Portions of US-89 near the towns of Marysvale and Junction have been closed due to flooding, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Just one lane of the road is currently open between mile markers 171 and 173, with troopers alternating traffic.

A roadblock has been set up on US-89 outside Piute High School in Junction, with all northbound traffic being stopped.

The closures are near the Cottonwood Fire burn scar where previous flooding has occurred following this summer's wildfire. A Flash Flood Warning was issued Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service for the area and is set to expire at 4:15 p.m.

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