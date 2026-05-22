Suspect charged with killing 3 Utah women waives extradition

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of killing three Wayne County women before fleeing the state in March has waived extradition and will be returned to Utah.

Ivan Miller waived his extradition rights during a Friday court hearing in Archuleta County, Colorado, where he was taken into custody the day after the three women were found murdered on March 4.

To allow Miller to be extradited to Utah, the state of Colorado agreed to drop two concealed weapon and one motor vehicle theft charges against him, as he would not be allowed to be returned with the pending charges.

It's not known when Miller will be returned to Utah.

Tow truck driver had no idea he spent time with man accused of murder:

Tow truck driver had no idea he spent time with accused killer

In his first court appearance following his arrest, Miller and his attorney had said they would refuse to waive his extradition rights.

Linda Dewey and her niece, Natalie Graves, were found dead on a local trailhead, while the body of Margaret Oldroyd was later found inside her Lyman home.

After first killing Oldroynd, Miller allegedly stole a vehicle from either Dewey or Graves, which was then tracked through Utah, Arizona and New Mexico before it was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Following a brief search utilizing drones, Miller was apprehended without incident in a remote area of Colorado.