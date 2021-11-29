Change the name to 'Singles' Lake City for those looking for love

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who are single and ready to mingle in Salt Lake City have picked the right place to find love.

A new study claims that Salt Lake City is one of the best places for singles in the country, just missing out on the top 10.

Out of 182 U.S. cities measured, WalletHub ranks Salt Lake City No. 13 overall, with the Utah capital (of loooooovvvvveeee) scoring well in all three dimensions of the study.

SLC ranked best (23rd) in the Fun & Recreation dimension, which includes number of attractions, parks and restaurants per capita and walkability. The city ranked 49th in Dating Opportunities where metrics such as share of single population and mobile dating opportunities were measured.

And for singles who don't like the hustle and bustle of the "big city," West Valley City isn't a bad place to find romance. Because of its 17th place showing in the Economics dimension, which takes costs into account, West Valley City ranks No. 79 on the best cities for singles.

