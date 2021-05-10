Chase ends in near head-on collision in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Utah — A pursuit that began with a call about a reckless driver near Soldier Summit ended in a near head-on collision Monday in Wellington.

The Utah Highway Patrol says it received a report around 10 a.m. of a reckless driver on US-6. After identifying the car, troopers unsuccessfully tried to stop the driver.

Allison Croghan

A pursuit began when the driver continued to ignore law enforcement and headed south.

The chase ended over 30 miles away in Wellington when the driver crashed nearly head-on into another vehicle at 1292 East Main Street. After the initial collision, the driver then hit a parked semi-truck.

The reckless driving suspect was airlifted to Utah Valley Medical Center in unknown condition, while the other driver was treated and released from a nearby hospital.