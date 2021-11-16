Watch
Chick-fil-A closing on Saturday now, too... but for a reason

Mike Stewart/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant
Morris Brown Chick-Fil-A-Donation
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:59:43-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Those frustrated by not being able to get a Chick-fil-A fix on Sundays won't be happy to hear that the chicken sandwich restaurant plans to also close on Saturday.

Just one Saturday, though.

Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the fast food chain announced it will be closed on the holiday, in addition to the following Sunday, CNN reported.

It's a double-whammy for Chick-fil-A lovers who must wait an entire weekend, until Monday, December 27, to get their hands on their favorite sandwich.

But there is good news as the company says it will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

