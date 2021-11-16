Chick-fil-A closing on Saturday now, too... but for a reason

SALT LAKE CITY — Those frustrated by not being able to get a Chick-fil-A fix on Sundays won't be happy to hear that the chicken sandwich restaurant plans to also close on Saturday.

Just one Saturday, though.

Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the fast food chain announced it will be closed on the holiday, in addition to the following Sunday, CNN reported.

It's a double-whammy for Chick-fil-A lovers who must wait an entire weekend, until Monday, December 27, to get their hands on their favorite sandwich.

But there is good news as the company says it will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.