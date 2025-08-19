Chinese red panda, Kiaria, dies at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo is mourning the death of Kiaria, an 8-year-old Chinese red panda that died last week from gastrointestinal issues.

The zoo said Kiaria died Thursday after a "rapid and severe decline in her health." Veterinarians provided immediate care before she was transported to MedVet Salt Lake City for critical care.

"After a thorough assessment, it became clear that she would not recover," the zoo posted to social media. "With consideration for her critical state and wellbeing, we made the compassionate decision to humanely euthanize her."

According to the zoo, Kiaria had been eating and sleeping well in recent weeks as caretakers worked to adjust her diet, as well as provide medication. However, gastrointestinal disease is a common cause of death for red pandas, even those under professional care.

Hogle Zoo Kiaria, a Chinese red panda, died on Thursday, August 14 in Salt Lake City

Kiaria made her Utah debut in March after arriving from Toledo as part of a breeding recommendation with the zoo's male red panda, 2-year-old William.

"It was an immense privilege to have Kiaria in our care. She was a meaningful ambassador for her endangered species, helping to inspire greater understanding and appreciation for red pandas," the zoo wrote. "This loss is deeply felt by our entire zoo team, and we understand that it is difficult news for our community to process."