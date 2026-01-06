Teen, motorcycle fatalities on Utah roads soared in 2025, while overall deaths dropped

SALT LAKE CITY — While overall deaths involving traffic incidents in Utah decreased slightly last year, fatalities among teenagers and motorcyclists soared in 2025, bringing a renewed push for all drivers to be aware on state roadways.

The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety released its preliminary traffic data on Tuesday, which featured the lowest number of traffic deaths in the state since 2019.

Overall, there were 264 deaths on state roads in 2025, down from 277 a year earlier.

Despite a lower total number of deaths, the rise in fatal accidents involving teens and those on motorcycles is alarming to Utah officials.

Last year, 31 teenagers were killed on state roads, nearly double the 18 who died in 2024. Meanwhile, the deaths of 70 motorcyclists were a 32 percent increase over the year prior.

According to UDOT and DPS, crashes involving younger drivers are often related to inexperience, distractions and risky behavior.

“The reality is that these tragedies are preventable," said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander. "When we commit to driving focused, alert, sober, calm, and when we ensure every person in the vehicle is buckled up, we aren't just following the law; we are actively saving lives. It’s time we all take that responsibility to heart.”

Salt Lake County saw the most traffic fatalities in the state last year, with 83 deaths, followed by 28 in Utah County. State highways were the most deaths occurred in 2025 include:



I-15 - 24 deaths

- US-89 - 17

- I-80 - 11

- SR-68 - 11

- US-6 - 11

“Behind every number is a person, and a family forever changed,” said Zero Fatalities program manager Shaunna Burbidge. “While fewer lives were lost this year, even one death is one too many. These numbers help us understand where risks remain and remind us that the choices we make on the road can save lives.”