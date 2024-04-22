Church announces sites for new temples in Lehi, West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — Weeks after the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build two new temples in Utah, sites for the proposed buildings have been released.

The Lehi and West Jordan temples will join dozens of other Utah temples in the coming years.

In Lehi, the temple will be built northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and Center Street, near the city's northern edge.

Church leadership revealed plans that the temple will be 85,000 square feet and include a new meetinghouse.



West Jordan's first LDS temple will be built near 7148 South and West of Highway 111, leaders announced. The site is near the city's western edge, by the Oquirrh Mountains.



Plans for the West Jordan temple include an 85,000 square feet, multi-level structure and a new meetinghouse.

As plans seemingly move forward in Lehi and West Jordan, the church is hosting public tours in Taylorsville and Layton at newly completed temples.