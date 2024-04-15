First look inside the newest LDS temple in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Just days after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened the Taylorsville temple for tours, another temple is nearly ready to open its doors to the public.

The Layton Temple, located at 1400 Oak Hills Drive will open to the public on Friday, April 19, with tours extending through Saturday, June 1.

While an LDS temple opening may not be rare in Utah, it is unique to have two locations open for public tours at the same time.

The Taylorsville temple began its open house on April 12, with tours running through May 18.

Church officials said the newest temple was inspired by "Latter-day Saint and other religious architecture" and includes nods to heritage of the Layton area.

Additionally, a glass piece titled "The Resurrection" can be found on the second floor of the building and dates back to 1915. The piece was bought from a United Presbyterian Church in New York, which was torn down in 2015, church leaders said.

Ground was broken on the temple in May 2020, with only a small gathering due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Layton temple is the 22 of its kind in Utah, with additional buildings under construction in Deseret Peak (Tooele), Ephraim, Heber, Lindon, Smithfield and Syracuse. At the church's most recent general conference, the president announced additional temples to be built in Lehi and West Jordan.

After the public tours are concluded in June, the Layton temple will be dedicated by church leaders and then will only be open to members in good standing.