Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars, barking dogs and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with Easter-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!
If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.
Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!
CACHE COUNTY
Cinco de Mayo - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cache County Fairgrounds will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring food trucks, dancing, live music and more. Follow the link for more information.
SALT LAKE COUNTY
Bark at The Moon - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., The Gateway will host a dog-friendly event after dark featuring live music, a dog splash pad, vendor booths, and more! Follow the link to purchase tickets and more information.
UTAH COUNTY
Star Wars Celebration - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Orchard at University Place will host an event featuring iconic character meet & greets, Jedi-themed obstacle course, lightsaber training and more. Star Wars-themed food and drinks will be for sale from vendors. Follow the link for more information.
WEBER COUNTY
LUPEC Cinco de Mayo - This Saturday at 11:00 a.m. the Ogden City Amphitheater will host a FREE event featuring live music, local vendors, car shows, raffles and more. Follow the link for more information.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Kayenta Native Arts Market - This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Kayenta Art Village will host a festival featuring live music, dance performances, storytelling, traditional food and more. A silent auction will be held with the proceeds for a scholarship fund for Shivwits Band of the Paiute Tribe of Southern Utah students. Follow the link for more information.