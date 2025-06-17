SpaceX rocket launch creates spectacular light show visible from southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch created a light display in the skies above St. George and other parts of southern Utah Monday night.

The large glowing line visible in the night sky came from the launch at 9:36 p.m. of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The vapor plume became visible above the “D” on Black Hill just after the first and second stages separated. Keen eyes could see the flashes of the fairing covering the satellites separating from the rocket.

Rocket launch raw footage

The rocket was carrying 26 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

The launch conditions were ideal for visibility across a wide region, with the rocket's trajectory and timing after sunset making it visible not only in southern Utah but also parts of Nevada and Arizona.