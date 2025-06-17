Hannah Roberts gears up for X Games Salt Lake City

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Hannah Roberts, a six-time freestyle BMX world champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, is gearing up for X Games Salt Lake City later this month after bringing home gold in 2024.

"It's a huge event," said Roberts. "It's like an iconic moment for everybody who wins a medal."

2024 was Roberts' first time competing at the X Games, but the signature extreme sports event helped spark her interest in BMX when she was just eight years old.

"I had my mom out and she got to watch me win that first gold medal, and that's what made it the most special was having my family out," she said.

Roberts doesn't have many thoughts that run through her head during competition. She can be seen rocking a headphone, and there's usually "sad music" blasting in her ears as she "vibes" through the park.

"Last year, when I won X Games, I was listening to 'Driver's License' by Olivia Rodrigo, and this year, I think I'll be listening to Billie Eilish. She's been in there a lot lately," she said.

The 22-year-old moved from North Carolina to Utah in March to prepare for this summer's X Games. It's provided her an opportunity to train at COR Park in South Jordan.

"It's the best training center in the world, and it's got all the ramps I need."

For this year's X Games, Roberts believes it will be even more special in Utah because she'll have more family and friends who will be able to watch her ride. Plus, she'll have the opportunity to sleep in her bed, which has never happened before a competition.

"I think I'm staying here until probably the end of my riding career, which I'm hoping is a very long time."

The X Games will land in Salt Lake City June 27-29.