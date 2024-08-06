City councils deciding if Alpine School District split will go on voters' ballots

UTAH COUNTY — Six city councils are holding votes on Tuesday to decide whether the option to split from Alpine School District will go on voters' ballots this November.

The proposal is for Lehi, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Alpine, Highland, and Draper (the portion that's in Utah County) to create their own new district. These six cities formed an interlocal agreement in April to study a possible split from their current district. There was also a 45-day public comment period.

If passed by the voters, it would be called the Central School District — but that name could change.

Alpine and Lehi city councils made their decisions Tuesday afternoon — they both voted unanimously in favor of putting the option on the ballot.

American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland and Draper councils will vote later in the evening.

If a majority of the councils (four out of six) vote in favor, then the option to create the Central School District will go on voters' ballots in all six cities.

"I think the number one thing is that we feel that this is something that our residents need to decide, and no matter where we kind of feel on it, it's something that everybody is passionate about," Lehi City Councilwoman Heather Newall said. "This is something that when the voters decide, no matter what the outcome is, there's going to be hard things to work through, so if they decide to do that, then we feel that they will be more willing to work through those issues."

The six cities also did a feasibility study, which came back saying that a split would be financially beneficial. According to recent Utah legislation, the decision to split a school district has to come from the cities.

FOX 13 News is monitoring each city council meeting and will update this story as the councils make their decisions.