Community remembers Haight family on anniversary of murders

ENOCH, Utah — One year after seven members of the same family were killed in their Enoch home, the community will gather for a celebration of life.

The community gathering will be hosted on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the gym of Enoch Elementary.

Enoch City Utah Government

The memorial event will honor Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, who were tragically killed inside their home in 2023.

Michael Haight, Tausha's husband and father to the five children, took his own life after killing the other seven members of the family.

The tragedy rocked the tight-knit Enoch community, with hundreds attending the funeral of the seven family members.

During the funeral ceremony in the week after the deaths, family members remembered Tausha's kindness and the children's unique, bright personalities.

In the aftermath of the murders, officials revealed prior complaints against Michael Haight that were filed about a month prior.

The report also detailed Tausha Haight was in the process of divorcing him and told a caseworker he had anger problems.

Following the murders, Utah saw a push to increase resources for domestic violence victim services. The legislature approved $24 million in funding to expand services across Utah in 2023.

A year after the deaths of the Haight family, their lives are still remembered across Utah with the hope that such a tragedy will never happen again.