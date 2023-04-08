Bodycam footage, final report in Haight family murder-suicide released

ENOCH, Utah — Enoch City officials have released their final report on the deaths of eight people earlier this year in the small southern Utah town, along with body-worn camera footage from the officers who responded to the crime scene.

Tausha Haight, her mother, and her five children were shot and killed inside their home in early January. Her husband, Michael Haight, killed himself after killing the other seven, according to police.

All eight family members were last seen alive on Jan. 3. They were found dead the following day after several concerned individuals contacted police to request welfare checks because Tausha and Michael had missed appointments that day.

According to the full report released Friday, a family friend entered the Haights' home that afternoon and found "several deceased individuals" inside. He then called police, who confirmed the eight family members were dead while clearing the home.

In the video above, body-worn camera footage from one of the officers shows him and others going through the house. (WARNING: Although any and all images of the victims are censored, the video shows officers discovering several deceased individuals with gunshot wounds. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Officers can also be heard announcing themselves and ordering anyone in the home to make themselves known as they go from room to room with their guns drawn. There was nobody else in the home other than the deceased murder suspect and seven victims, but police had not yet confirmed at that point who had killed the family members. Michael Haight's body was the last to be discovered.

"The details in the released information are the results of the dedicated and passionate investigators who worked diligently over the past 3 months to discover the events leading up to the tragedy," a statement from city officials read in part. "It has become increasingly evident that our communities are full of compassionate people and organizations willing to give of their resources to assist in comforting and supporting those most impacted. If anyone feels a measure of anxiety, we invite you to seek comfort in the manner most appropriate for you."

Cedar City Mental Health has a dedicated webpage for those impacted by the incident. Information, resources, and even ways to donate can be found HERE. Additional resources can also be found below.

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):



Utah Domestic Violence Coalition:

Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) Online help: udvc.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Online live chat: thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.