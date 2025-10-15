Consumer Rules with Robyn: How Utah's top universities stack up — financially

SALT LAKE CITY — There are several factors that determine what college or university is the best fit for you or your student.

Cost is one of the biggest considerations for many families.

FOX 13 looked at what some of Utah’s biggest colleges and universities have to offer and who is giving the most bang for students’ bucks.

A report published earlier this week from Wallet Hub ranks nearly 800 of the nation’s institutions for higher education based on seven categories: admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.

Wallet Hub’s rankings put Brigham Young University at number one among Utah schools.

Of the top three Utah schools on the list, BYU is ranked first for admission rate, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.

When it comes to tuition, BYU breaks it down by whether you are a Latter-day Saint versus a non-Latter-day Saint. For those who are members of the church, you’re looking at a cost of attendance of $6,888 a year — that’s without the cost of housing. If you’re not a member of the church, bank on paying $13,776.

Next on Wallet Hub’s rankings of Utah schools is the University of Utah at number two.

Among Utah schools, the U of U is ranked number one for student-faculty ratio and gender and racial diversity. The U has a tuition estimator, allowing users to tailor their information to see what in-state versus out-of-state tuition would be. For example, for an incoming in-state freshman getting a bachelor’s in business taking 15 credit hours, you’re looking at just over $5,400 per semester, about $10,800 per year. For an incoming out-of-state freshman getting a bachelor’s in business, taking 15 credit hours, you’re looking at $17,600 per semester, a little more than $35,000 a year.

Utah State University comes in at number three in Wallet Hub’s Utah rankings.

Of the Utah schools, USU ranks number one for net cost and on-campus crime. For an in-state student taking 12-18 credit hours, you’ll fork out about $4,400 for tuition and fees per semester or $8,800 a year. For an out-of-state student taking 12-18 credit hours, you’ll pay around $12,800 for tuition and fees per semester, totaling about $25,600 a year.

