Cox, other leaders ask Utah State to join in lawsuit over alleged Mountain West transgender player

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and other state leaders have asked Utah State University officials to intervene in a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference in which an Aggies women's volleyball player is involved.

Utah State's Kaylie Ray is one of 11 players from five universities represented in the lawsuit that asks the conference to bar an alleged transgender player from participating in the upcoming conference tournament.

Due to the presence of the player on the San Jose State University women's volleyball roster, Utah State was one of several schools to cancel games against the Spartans this season.

In a statement Monday, Cox, along with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz, claimed the Mountain West Conference was putting women at risk by forcing them to play against transgender athletes.

“Female athletes deserve the right to a safe playing field, fair competition and equal opportunities," the statement read. "By intervening, Utah will send a clear message that these rights are non-negotiable. The NCAA, Mountain West Conference and other institutions across the nation have failed to take action, thereby undermining vital protections and putting female athletes at risk. We will continue to defend our female athletes and the integrity of our athletic programs.”

The move to intervene would allow Utah State to join the 11 players in the lawsuit.

Ray claims that she and her teammates have faced repercussions from coaches for previously taking a stand against transgender athletes participating in collegiate sports.