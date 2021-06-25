Watch
Crash forces closure of Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City

Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 17:04:56-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A major accident involving multiple vehicles has forced the closure of the Mountain View Corridor at 3500 South in West Valley City.

Four passenger cars, along with a dump truck, were involved in the accident, which drew a large response from fire rescue crews. Part of the dump truck is sitting on top of one of the cars.

In addition to Mountain View Corridor being closed in the area, westbound lanes of 3500 South are also shut down.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

Earlier Friday, a 16-year-old driver was killed in West Valley City when he drove into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. The other driver, a man in his 50s, was injured and in critical condition before being transported to the hospital.

