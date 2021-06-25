Watch
Teen driver killed in West Valley City head-on crash

FOX 13
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 12:12:14-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 16-year-old was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in West Valley City. Police say another driver in his 50s was also injured and is in critical condition.

The accident occurred at 5600 West and 2200 South when the unidentified teen drove into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

It's not known why the teen veered out of his southbound lanes.

Roads in the area were closed for a few hours, but have since reopened after the scene was cleared.

The accident comes just weeks after another 16-year-old was killed in a Saratoga Springs crash. Westlake High School sophomore Ammon Blake died after his car was hit by a vehicle that police say drove through a red light.

