SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh food prices at Utah grocery stores have risen dramatically since 2019, according to data from Datasembly's "Grocery Price Index."

For a Utah family of four, a meal featuring chicken with fresh produce for a salad now costs approximately $6.46 more than it did in 2019. When substituting ground beef as the protein, the price increase jumps to $7.40 per meal. Meals containing fresh fish have seen the steepest increase, costing $9.56 more now than in 2019.

For families preparing 15 fresh dinners monthly while rotating proteins, this translates to an additional $135.42 per month compared to 2019 prices, representing a 39% increase in food costs.

"You definitely have to take advantage of those deals that you see at grocery stores," said shopper Yadira Martinez, who often shops for family meals. "Especially if you're trying to eat healthier, you definitely have to balance that out."

Another shopper we talked with was a doctor named Forest Bodily, who also studied nutrition science before getting his medical degree, observed that "families are kind of having to choose between eating a healthy, well-balanced diet and affording the things that they need."

While some shoppers report feeling the financial pressure of rising food costs, others with different household situations feel less affected.

"For my situation, I think it's doable. For other people's situation, it's going to hurt," said Glenn Eurick, who reports being comfortably retired.

Consumer Price Index information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that restaurant prices in Utah have increased even more than grocery prices during the same period.