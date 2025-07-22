Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUtah Wildfires

Actions

Suspect identified for 17,000-acre Deer Creek Fire on Utah-Colorado border

Deer Creek Fire (1).png
Utah Fire Info
Deer Creek Fire burns in La Sal on Friday, July 11, 2025
Deer Creek Fire (1).png
Posted
and last updated

LA SAL, Utah — As firefighters continue to increase the level of containment, investigators say they have identified the cause and a suspect for the 17,000-acre Deer Creek Fire, burning on the border of Utah and Colorado.

The massive wildfire was human-caused, as FOX 13 News reported on July 13.

The San Juan Sheriff's Office announced Monday that they, along with the Utah Fire Authority, have identified a suspect; however, no further information about the suspect or the exact cause was immediately released. It was not stated whether the suspect was arrested yet.

WATCH: Massive 'Firenado' awes, frightens over Deer Creek Fire in southeastern Utah

Massive 'Firenado' awes, frightens over Deer Creek Fire in southeastern Utah

The wildfire was first reported on July 10 near the town of La Sal (or "Old La Sal"). It destroyed 10 buildings, including five homes.

As of Monday, it was estimated at 17,123 acres with 54 percent containment.

Recent Utah Wildfire Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere