Suspect identified for 17,000-acre Deer Creek Fire on Utah-Colorado border

LA SAL, Utah — As firefighters continue to increase the level of containment, investigators say they have identified the cause and a suspect for the 17,000-acre Deer Creek Fire, burning on the border of Utah and Colorado.

The massive wildfire was human-caused, as FOX 13 News reported on July 13.

The San Juan Sheriff's Office announced Monday that they, along with the Utah Fire Authority, have identified a suspect; however, no further information about the suspect or the exact cause was immediately released. It was not stated whether the suspect was arrested yet.

The wildfire was first reported on July 10 near the town of La Sal (or "Old La Sal"). It destroyed 10 buildings, including five homes.

As of Monday, it was estimated at 17,123 acres with 54 percent containment.