Dangerous flooding, mudslides now main concern with Silver King Fire

MARYSVALE, Utah — With rain expected to bring relief to firefighters battling several wildfires in the state, concerns are now turning to conditions that could possibly prove to be more dangerous.

The U.S. Forest Service issued another warning Thursday about possible mudslides and flooding in areas surrounding the Silver King Fire in Piute County. The lightning-caused fire has been burning since July 5 and grew to over 18,000 acres. It is now 83 percent contained, according to fire officials.

With the fire burning vegetation, there is no longer anything to help bind soil and absorb rain water.

"Flooding and landslides cause more casualties than wildfire nationwide, and they often occur in burned areas," the Forest Service posted to social media.

A small mudslide was reported Wednesday in the fire's northern perimeter, but there is currently flooding potential for the following areas:



Beaver Creek

Bullion Canyon

Pine Creek

"Exercise caution, watching for fire equipment and personnel, and look out for slick or blocked roads and trails," the Forest Service warned.

Sandbags are now available to Marysvale residents at the Town Center and at the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When the current supply runs out, the Marysvale Fire Department has another 12,000 sandbags they can fill and distribute.

Marysvale Fire Department Sandbags are being distributed to Marysvale residents

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to arrive in the area by Thursday afternoon.