Daughter, mom found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Las Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A young girl and her mother have died in an apparent murder-suicide while in Las Vegas for a cheerleading competition this weekend.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received a request for a welfare check on the pair on Sunday morning around 10:45. Their officers and security at the Rio Hotel & Casino went to their room and knocked numerous times, but received no response. At that point, they felt there was not enough information to enter without permission.

Family and friends continued to request contact efforts with the mom and daughter, so Rio security tried again around 2:30 p.m. After again receiving no answer, they decided to enter the room. There, they found both the girl and her mom deceased.

Police responded and began a homicide investigation. They said it appeared that the mom shot and killed her daughter sometime Saturday night before turning the gun on herself.

Officials confirmed that they were in town for a cheerleading and/or dance competition. They are not yet releasing their names, nor where they are from. They said the mother is in her mid-30s, and the girl is a pre-teen. Their family has been notified.

LVMPD officials were unable to confirm whether there is any connection to a missing mom and daughter from Utah, Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith. However, Utah Xtreme Cheer, who spread the word throughout the day about them going missing, announced in a Facebook post that "Addi has passed away."

"We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family," the post read.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story