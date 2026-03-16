24-year-old woman arrested in Farmington on DUI charges after allegedly driving wrong way

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Farmington after she was allegedly caught driving while under the influence. Troopers say she was driving on her car's rims and had been seen going the wrong way.

Angelina Del Socorro Rodriguez Fierro, 24, was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of wrong-way on a one-way street, unsafe vehicle, no valid license, open container in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 5:08 a.m., troopers were called about a silver Nissan Altima driving slowly on its rims going northbound on I-15 in Kaysville.

Troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

As the arresting officer was assisting in another unrelated DUI investigation, they say they witnessed a gray Nissan Altima pass on its rims. Troopers add that the front driver's side tire was completely gone.

Utah Highway Patrol stopped the woman just prior to Antelope on the I-15 northbound. At that point, dispatchers reported another driver had reported a gray Nissan with damage to the front right side that nearly hit them going the wrong way down a one-way street.

Troopers made contact with the driver, Fierro, and say she admitted to drinking an hour prior. A breath test showed positive for alcohol, and troopers found a THC vape in the center ashtray area of the vehicle. Officials say Fierro doesn't have a medical marijuana card.

Two open containers of alcohol were also found inside the vehicle: an open beer bottle and a bottle of vodka that was 3/4 empty.