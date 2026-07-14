Antelope Island bison can be just as dangerous as one caught in Yellowstone viral video

SYRACUSE, Utah — The bison attack last week at Yellowstone National Park served as an opportunity for officials at Utah’s Antelope Island State Park to remind visitors these animals are wild, they can be unpredictable and you absolutely need to stay a safe distance away from them.

Michael and Preston Lane were visiting Utah for the first time from West Virginia on Monday, and hoped to see the famous bison herd.

They were not disappointed.

"...we came around a turn, saw a whole bunch of cars stopped and there they were, the whole herd!” said Michael.

Having traveled all the way to Utah, they were not about to miss their photo op.

“So we pulled over, stopped, got out and we were able to watch them cross the road, which was scary and cool at the same time because they were so close," Michael shared.

It was perhaps a little too close for Ben Morris, Antelope Island's wildlife biologist.

“So we ask people normally to stay back about 100 yards, 80 to 100 yards," explained Morris of the distance preferred by park officials.

Morris said the distance guidelines are for safety reasons.

“Those would be a good guidelines," replied Lane. "We were closer than that!”

There are two times of the year when bison can be very agitated; in the spring when cows are having calves, andduring the rut or mating season, which is happening right now.

“Bulls are actually chasing the cows right now, and they’re really agitated, they’re really excited, they’re really determined, and they can be an issue for us," said Morris.

According to Morris, 99% of the time the bison won’t even look your way. But if they do, you need to be aware and ready to move.

"There was one that got in the road, and as others were crossing, it was just standing there, staring at us and like other people were going to their cars and we just kind of backed away ourselves," said Preston Lane.

With hundreds set to visit Antelope Island later this month for a moonlight bike ride and grand opening of the new visitor center, park officials want to remind everyone to be smart and be safe around the herd.

“If you do get out of your car," Morris said, "and you really feel the need to do that, stay within the silhouette of your car.”