Saratoga Springs man transferring gasoline severely burned in flash explosion

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man transferring gas in a can from his car to his Saratoga Springs home was severely burned during a flash explosion Monday.

The 47-year-old man was in the middle of transferring the gas just after 8:15 p.m. at the home near the Dino Noble Mine when the fumes caught fire.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, it's believed the man was lighting a cigarette, which caused the flash explosion.

The fire started a small vegetation fire which was quickly put out, and the man was transported to the hospital with severe burns.