Antelope Island is bugging out as pesky no-see-ums arrive early

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Don't mean to bug you, but visitors better be extra prepared when heading to Antelope Island as the pesky no-see-ums hatched earlier than usual this season.

“It drives you crazy because they’re just up your nose and in your ears, and in your mouth," said Craig Diamond, who was visiting from Layton.

Through the thick clouds of gnats, Diamond was hoping to snap a few good shots of wildlife with his camera. Unfortunately, among the several species he was able to capture were the no-see-ums.

“Every year during the springtime on Antelope Island, we see the hatching of biting midges, also known as no-see-ums," explained Ally O'Rullian with Utah State Parks. "They’re these really tiny flies that kind of swarm and will bite you. All over, but really along the hairline.”

The gnats are a vital part of the ecosystem as they're a food source for the birds. They hatched last Tuesday because of the heat, which is about two weeks earlier than usual.

U.S. Forest Service moving its national headquarters to Salt Lake City:

U.S. Forest Service moving its national headquarters to Salt Lake City

Because of the early arrivals of the no-see-ums, Massif Running's annual Buffalo Run on Antelope Island was canceled.

“Typically, March has been known as this safe time to put on a race. People are just finishing up their ski season or Nordic, and they’re transitioning to trail, and this is the event for them to kick off their spring and summer racing," explained Finn Melanson, the event's co-director.

Because of the cancellation, about 650 runners were refunded or given credit towards a future event.

“If you’re going to be out there 14, 15, 16 hours at a time, these things are going to be relentless," Melanson said of the no-see-ums. "They’re bug-spray resistant. They’re going to be attacking your face. Any possible exposed section of your body. Your hair, your beard, your eyes.”

Although Massif Running's first race of the season may not have gone as they planned, they’re still looking forward to coming back to race in October.