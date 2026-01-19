Centerville firefighter slips from roof while fighting fire that caused $1M in damages

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A firefighter in Centerville is recovering after he slipped and fell from a roof while fighting an early morning fire at a business. According to South Davis Metro Fire, the firefighter was taken to the hospital and released following the fall.

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday at a business near 700 North and 1100 West in Centerville, police in the area reportedly saw smoke coming out of a building. They alerted firefighters, who went into the building and encountered flames.

While crews worked to extinguish the flames, one of the firefighters slipped and suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though officials tell FOX 13 News that there is up to $1,000,000 in damage to the building.