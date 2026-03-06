Utah family escapes Israel war zone after fulfilling late mother's wish

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly three dozen members of a Utah family are finally home after an extremely stressful departure from Israel.

The trip, meant to fulfill a dying wish from a mother, lasted longer thanks to war breaking out last weekend.

Members of the Ivins family were hours away from boarding their return flight home before the airport suddenly closed.

The mother, Kay Ivins, passed away from a brain aneurysm several years ago, before she could realize her dream of having the family visit Israel.

Kay is survived by her husband, Jim Ivins, who desperately wanted to make it happen.

“She’s the one [who] planted the seeds that we were all going to go to Israel," he said.

Finally, late last month, Jim and more than 30 members of his family made Kay’s dream reality.

Tanya Ivins Whitney is one of the daughters who said they felt Kay’s presence.

“It was such a privilege that we got to go on the trip and then to feel her with us," said Tanya.

After a week touring the region, they got to Tel Aviv last Friday.

They planned to do some final sightseeing before flying out on Saturday.

But then came an alert warning them to stay at their hotel and to not miss their flight.

They all got to the airport several hours early and were actually heading to the boarding gate when sirens sounded.

Another daughter, Tiffany Ivins Spence, said they all knew what it meant.

“The alerts on the phone sound like a missile dropping. So all of us are getting these alerts, several per minute, times 33 people. And it felt like war was real. And the sirens are going, and we have to go to shelter," said Tiffany.

A short time later, they learned all flights out of Tel Aviv were canceled and they needed to find a way for their group to get to Egypt.

Tanya Ivins Whitney said a Palestinian man wound up being the answer to their prayers.

“We got someone who was willing to be our bus driver. And a coach pulls up, a nice coach that has room for 50, we were only 33.”

But even after a five-hour bus ride, Lindsay Ivins said there were still issues actually getting into Egypt.

“Got to the border and it took us three hours just to get through all the checkpoints at the border and we had to cross the border on foot.”

It took another full day, but they finally got flights out of Egypt to Europe.

Tanya Ivins Whitney said it was a huge relief.

“The whole plane erupted in clapping. when we landed in Italy because we were in the EU. And then the next day we were able to come all the way home," said Tanya.

After all twists, turns and stress, Lindsay Ivins said the family made it home Tuesday.

“So when we finally touched down in Salt Lake, it was just, surprisingly emotional," said Lindsay.

In part because Tanya Ivins Whitney said all of them were thinking about mom and grandmother, Kay Ivins. Tanya said she felt Kay was with them every step of the way.

“And then to have her help getting home. We were very mindful of her throughout the whole thing," she said.