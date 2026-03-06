'A blur, unreal,' family of child killed in avalanche hopes to turn negative into positive

ROCHESTER, Mass. — The family of an 11-year-old girl killed in an avalanche while on vacation in Utah is working to turn a negative story into a positive one.

After skiing a lot in New England, as well as a few times out west, the Eitas family from Massachusetts had been planning their Utah trip for a while. Greg and Becky Eitas have always loved to ski with their two kids.

“I’ve skied with the kids, I mean, since Madelyn was six," said her father.

Ski season was a time that 11-year-old Madeyln anticipated every year.

“In fall time, leading up to skiing, Madelyn would take her ski boots and put her skis on and pretend like she’s skiing in her shorts and just pushing forward on the edges. Just looking forward for the powder and to start skiing,” Greg shared.

Maddie was especially looking forward to skiing Utah's mountains.

“[The kids] were excited about that terrain. We’re so used to all of the mountains out in the east, they were excited to get out there," said Becky.

Child killed in Brighton avalanche was buried under 4 feet of snow for 17 minutes, report shows

That excitement turned into a nightmare on February 19 when the family was at the Brighton Ski Resort, and Maddie was caught in a backcountry avalanche.

“Everybody worked hard to try to save her,” remembered Becky.

“It doesn’t even feel real to be quite honest with you,” added Greg.

Madelyn was buried in the show for up to 30 minutes before she was discovered and tended to by those on the scene. Although a search and rescue helicopter was deployed, crews were unable to land due to the weather conditions.

Thinking back to that day, Maddie's mom remembers it as “awful. A blur, unreal. A nightmare basically,”

Weeks later, the Eitas family remains thankful to the skiers nearby on that day who lent a hand, and the first responders who did everything they could to save their daughter.

“Just the messages I’ve received from the past week in Utah, it’s been really, really comforting to know there’s so many good people out there,” said Becky on Thursday.

The family is now working to lead Madelyn's memory into positive change.

“[We want to] push the initiatives so this will never, ever happen to a family again,” explained Greg.

The Forever 1111 Foundation has been established in Maddie's honor.

“Madelyn was born on May 11; she was number 11 as a soccer player, and then she met God when she turned 11,” Greg added.

Through Forever 1111, the foundation will raise money for the local fields in Massachusetts where Maddie played, as well as raise awareness for ski safety.

“Being aware of your surroundings," said Greg, "and understanding the level of a potential avalanche.”

Anyone looking to donate to the Forever 1111 foundation can Venmo the family at @Forever1111.