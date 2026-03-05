Leadership, learning go hand in hand at Old Mill Elementary School

HEBER CITY, Utah — Students at Old Mill Elementary School in Heber City are proving that leadership and learning go hand in hand, which is why they were selected as our Cool School of the Week.

"I think what makes this place the coolest school is the high expectations that are cultivated here by our students and our faculty," said Old Mill principal LaNay King.

That culture of excellence has helped the school build a long-standing reputation for strong academic performance.

"This has been a school that has had a long legacy of being one of the highest academic achieving schools in the state of Utah," said Wasatch County School District Superintendent Dr. Garrick Peterson.

One way students track their growth is through portfolios that measure their understanding throughout the year. Students work to demonstrate proficiency on their assignments and tests, with scores showing how well they've mastered the material.

But learning at Old Mill goes beyond academics. Students are encouraged to "Lead Out Load," a program that promotes positive behavior and leadership in the classroom.

"Leading out loud means looking eyes, listening ears, calm body, nice words, and finished work," said one student ambassador.

Students who demonstrate those things can earn "green slips," which they can save up to trade for prizes at "Hoot's Corner." Teachers also recognize one student each week as "Citizen of the Week" for showing leadership and making positive choices.

The school also focuses heavily on service and community involvement.

"We decided a couple years ago to start a tradition, we do it during Presidents' Day week, and we help connect the kids to the great Americans that have come before and how they would want us to take care of community," explained Principal King.

"The cereal boxes are going to the food pantry, where kids who don't have enough food can go and choose a box to enjoy," added one student.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised teacher, Mrs. Mair, for going above and beyond to help them with STEM and creativity.

"There's never been any challenge where Mrs. Mair has told us exactly what we have to do, and we get to choose what we do," said one student.

Mair was awarded a Cool School of the Week certificate along with a donation to help with classroom supplies.

"Mrs. Mair, we're so excited for you," said Spencer Carver, Marketing Director for Granite Credit Union. "These kids are amazing, and you do such a wonderful job teaching these kids about STEM and all of the great things."

"It's my first year teaching, so I'm very surprised, and STEM has been so fun doing the hands-on and learning the activities, so thank you, Old Mill, and the students," Mrs. Mair said.