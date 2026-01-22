Davis County man arrested after allegedly using a hidden camera to film family

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A 26-year-old Davis County man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism after he was allegedly caught using a secret camera to film members of his family without their knowledge.

Nathan Welch, 26, was arrested on Wednesday. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, in August of 2025, an electronic service provider filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded files containing possible child sexual abuse material. Detectives viewed one of the reported files and confirmed that it did contain child sexual abuse material.

Investigators were able to identify a Davis County home as the residence where the files were allegedly uploaded.

On Wednesday, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at the home and spoke to Welch.

Welch admitted to detectives that he had downloaded child sexual abuse material, but stated the last time he had done that was over a year ago. However, he admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material in the last month.

Welch also told investigators that he had been setting up a spy camera in his adult family member's room in the home. Detectives say the camera captured one of Welch's family members while she was changing.

According to investigators, Welch admitted to setting up the camera in December of 2024 but claimed that the last time it was recording was a month before the search warrant was executed.

When police searched the SD card from the camera, they said it contained videos of a bedroom with someone who appeared to be sleeping on the bed.

Numerous child sexual abuse files were found on the phone and computer that were in Welch's room. Also on the computer was a word-based guide that police claim was a how-to on manipulating and abusing children.