Davis County teacher charged after admitting to having hard seltzer before school

FARMINGTON, Utah — A now-former Davis County special education teacher resigned from her position after admitting to having a hard seltzer alcoholic beverage before school earlier this year, and also keeping the drink in her classroom.

Katherine Meatoga, who was a special education teacher at Vista Education Campus in Farmington before resigning, faces a misdemeanor charge of Possession or Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage at School.

According to the Davis School District, classroom staff noticed "irregular behavior" from Meatoga, 60, on Feb. 9 and reported her to a supervisor. A district security investigator responded to the school and removed Meatoga from the classroom before she was later placed on leave.

During an investigation into the incident, Meatoga admitted to drinking the hard seltzer beverage that morning and that the drink was in a tumbler in the classroom. The investigation also showed that a student had taken the tumbler, although it's not known if she drank the alcoholic beverage.

Meatoga resigned from her position, which she held from October 2022, before the investigation was completed.

Following its investigation, the district reported Meatoga to the Farmington City Police Department, the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission, and Adult Protective Services.

"The Davis School District and our community have high expectations for educators. Unfortunately, in this circumstance, an employee violated that trust. We do not tolerate the possession or consumption of alcohol on school premises," the district said in a statement.

Meatoga is scheduled to be arraigned on May 5.