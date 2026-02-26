Sandy police arrest man accused of breaking into home, chasing residents with broken pool cue

SANDY, Utah — A 25-year-old man in Sandy has been arrested after police say he broke into an Airbnb and chased the occupants with a broken pool cue.

Luis Axel Bravo was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of attempted aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated assault, attempted disorderly conduct, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, interfering with a peace officer, and property destruction.

According to court documents, on Tuesday night, Sandy officers were called to the area of 8200 South and 865 East for reports of a man breaking into an Airbnb and chasing the residents with a pool cue that he had broken.

When the people inside the home attempted to barricade themselves in a room, they say Bravo attempted to push his way in. When police arrived at the home, the residents claimed to not be able to leave the home due to Bravo being outside their room.

Officers entered the home and found Bravo outside one of the residents' rooms. Officers ordered him to get on the ground, but he allegedly refused.

Sandy police say an officer fired a less-than-lethal foam baton round, but Bravo continued to ignore commands, and a K9 officer was sent in to restrain him.

Bravo was taken to the hospital for the dog bite and told investigators that he had drunk three beers and smoked marijuana prior to breaking into the home.

Luis Axel Bravo is being held without bail.