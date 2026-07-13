DUI driver hits I-15 barrier, sparks brush fire in Bountiful, police say

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — An 18-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated early Monday allegedly crashed into a barrier on Interstate 15, sparking a brush fire in Bountiful.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to the accident in the northbound lanes of I-15 near 400 North, where Jaxon Lobato had "failed to operate within a single lane and hit the barrier," catching the nearby brush on fire, the arrest document stated.

According to the trooper, Lobato claimed he was coming from the Salt Lake City area and had an "overwhelming odor" of alcohol and cologne on him. The trooper also noted that Lobato's vehicle registration had expired.

Lobato allegedly refused all sobriety tests on the scene and was placed under arrest before being taken to a nearby hospital.

It's not known how large the fire got before the flames were doused.