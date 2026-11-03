Father accused of abandoning 6-month-old baby on curb inside Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A father has been arrested after he allegedly abandoned his 6-month-old baby on a street curb inside Hill Air Force Base.

A Davis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the base on Monday where a witness claimed to have seen Siliato Tavale abandon the child on the corner of Wardleigh Road and F Avenue.

The witness told the deputy that Tavale, 27, had dropped the child off and left the area.

According to the arrest report, the child's mother soon arrived and said her husband, Tavale, had texted that he was going to drop off the baby. He then allegedly sent a photo of the baby on the curb to the mother and told her to "grab the child."

The child's mother also said Tavale took a video of him driving off without the baby.

After being taken into custody, the report says Tavale admitted to leaving the child, but claimed he had stayed in the area until he saw the mother pick up the child.

Tavale faces once count of child abandonment.