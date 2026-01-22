First responders credit Kaysville family's CPR training for helping man in parking lot

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Kaysville family's quick thinking and CPR training helped save a life earlier this month when a loved one collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest in a business parking lot.

The rare survival story highlights the importance of immediate CPR response. According to experts, over 350,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest annually in the U.S., with about 10% surviving.

[http:// ]

"We ended up saving a life in that situation where that individual actually ended up walking out of the hospital, which doesn't happen as often as you think," said Colton Bascom, a senior paramedic with Kaysville Fire.

The family immediately called 911 when their loved one collapsed, and dispatchers walked them through CPR until emergency responders arrived. "They were able to recognize what was happening, start CPR, and we were ready to come and join their team," Bascom said. "In the end, we ended up saving a life."

Two weeks later, the patient was discharged with no long-term neurological problems, a concern for people who experience cardiac arrest, according to Kaysville Fire.

Watch: Officials encourage taking CPR classes for Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Officials encourage taking CPR classes for Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

The American Heart Association shows that in 2023, it claimed more than 18,000 lives in the U.S., when it was marked as the main cause of death. And nearly 380,000 when it appeared anywhere on the death certificate.

Most adult out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen at home, accounting for about 71% of cases, according to 2024 data. Eighteen% happen in public spaces, and 11% happen in nursing homes.

"When somebody has early CPR after they've gone into cardiac arrest, their survival rate jumps up two to three times greater," Bascom said.

First responders emphasize that knowing CPR is crucial and comes down to three simple steps: check for responsiveness, call 911, and start CPR. "Time, how quickly we restore blood flow matters. Minutes can mean life or death," said Dr. Tom Hanff, physician and MD at the University of Utah and at the Salt Lake City VA medical center.

Jennell Au, an Emergency Medical Dispatcher, stressed the importance of being prepared. "You never know what's going to happen, whether it's your family or somebody else's," Au said.

For CPR classes, reach out to your local fire department, American Red Cross, and American Heart Association. Kaysville Fire offers classes on the first Thursday evening of every month.