Free and paid tax filing services are busy as deadline approaches

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Mondays can be busy on Bountiful’s historic Main Street.

It’s especially busy when the tax deadline is just two days away.

Ryan Craner, the president of Strategic Planning Group in Bountiful, said that although they’re not certified public accountants (CPAs), their financial advisors get busier starting in February. They’re helping clients with tax filing strategies.

“However, the biggest difference we make for our clients is throughout the year and specifically the year before. We’re doing 2025 tax returns right now. The time to work on that is 2025,” Craner said.

Troy Wood, a client of SPG and the CEO of Lakeview Hospital, said first came as a client looking for financial and long-term investment advice. He said getting tax strategy advice was a plus.

“I pretend to understand numbers. I think I do in my business, but when it comes to taxes, that’s where I need a professional,” Wood said.

WATCH: Tax deadline looming: What to know if you need more time

Tax deadline looming: What to know if you need more time

Wood meets with them every year and said that in the past, they’ve helped him get consultants and prepare him ahead of the deadline.

“Understanding where the taxes go, understanding the tax laws, and having a strategy around that is really critical today,” Wood added.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in Davis County has completed a total of 849 free tax returns in February and March. They will have two sites open on Tuesday (Layton City from 6-8 p.m. and Pioneer Adult Rehab Center in Clearfield (PARC) from 4-6 p.m.), and their last location will be open on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Davis Technical College in Kaysville.

Many people were out and about on Main Street. Retirees Valerie and Mike Thomas were enjoying the day, having filed their taxes online ahead of the deadline.

“I know it’s going to be easy and not cost me a lot of money. Just get it done,” Mike Thomas said.

As Monday winds down, business keeps on going.

“You still have a few days here. You can maximize your Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and your SEP IRA before the deadline,” Craner said.

If you still haven’t filed your taxes, the IRS recommends filing electronically and choosing direct deposit if you're due a refund.