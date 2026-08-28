Fruit Heights community rallies around Manning Orchards after crop loss

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — Residents in Fruit Heights are coming together once again to support a local orchard after a spring freeze wiped out this year's fruit crop.

Manning Orchards, a longtime community favorite known for its peaches, suffered a devastating setback when unusually cold temperatures hit in April.

"April 19th. I'll probably always remember that date," said orchard farmer Chris Healey. "We got really cold temperatures, 24 below for six hours, which decimated the whole crop. Not only that, but everything. Cherries, apples, even the walnuts took a hit. For us it was everything."

For many residents, Manning Orchards is more than a place to buy fresh fruit.

"People from all over the country drive here to get peaches," said Fruit Heights resident Clark Moss.

Neighbor Jennifer Barkdull said the orchard's produce has become a local staple.

"He's got peaches, pears coming, apples. I love all of them," Barkdull said.

The freeze came just as the orchard was recovering from a 2020 windstorm that damaged many of its trees.

"You wouldn't be in this if you were looking to make money," Healey said. "Currently I have four jobs, including the orchard, so it's been very hard."

Earlier this year, residents raised thousands of dollars to help keep the orchard operating. Now, community members are organizing another fundraiser to provide additional support.

Fruit Heights resident Scott Heusser said the idea started with a simple conversation about how the community could help beyond donations.

"I was just trying to think outside of us doing donations at the time if there was something we could do as a city, residents, to help them out," Heusser said. "We have an ice cream machine. I was like, hey, maybe we can do an ice cream social and a fundraiser around that."

The event quickly grew, with local businesses donating gift baskets and car enthusiasts coordinating a car show to coincide with the fundraiser.

"In a time that I'd be harvesting peaches, we're doing something different this year," Healey said. "The community is coming together."

Organizers say proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Manning Orchards employees, who continue working through the season despite the loss of this year's harvest.

"It has been neighbors helping neighbors," Barkdull said. "There's nothing better than that."

For many in Fruit Heights, known as the "City of Good Neighbors," supporting Manning Orchards is simply what communities do in difficult times.