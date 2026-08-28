Sandy pulls Callaway merchandise from city golf course following ad controversy

SANDY, Utah — Sandy City has pulled merchandise from a city-owned golf course following the controversy over an ad that has spread across the sporting world.

Officials announced Friday that all merchandise from Callaway, one of the sport's biggest equipment manufacturers, will be removed from River Oaks Golf Course.

The city's decision comes days after golf brand Good Good posted a video in partnership with Callaway featuring the company's founder pushing a woman to the ground, and then admonishing her to "not touch my new driver."

Callaway has since ended its partnership with Good Good, and Good Good has backed out of sponsoring a PGA Tour event in Austin later this year.

Sandy officials said the decision to remove Callaway equipment from the course was a way to show its commitment to providing recreational facilities where everyone feels welcome and safe.

“River Oaks is a public golf course, and that means everyone should feel welcome here,” said Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. “Violence against women is not acceptable, and using harm to women as a punchline is not consistent with the environment we want to create at our public recreation facilities.”

River Oaks will look to fill the space left after the removal of Callaway products with new options, including women-owned brands. The course will host the 2026 Women's Veterans on Course event next month.

“We want people to walk into River Oaks and know this is their golf course, too,” added Parks and Recreation Director Ben Hill. “The staff at River Oaks fully supports the Mayor's decision."