'Hope Squad' teaches importance of suicide prevention, mental health awareness

FARMINGTON, Utah — Hundreds of elementary students came to Farmington High School on Thursday to learn the importance of suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Among those students was Weber High School senior Lily Lutz. Nearly six years ago, she found her way onto the school’s Hope Squad, a group made up of students and advisors who focus on the mental well-being of their peers.

“I got nominated in Hope Squad when I was in seventh grade, and it’s just carried on into high school. Now I’m the president of my high school," Lutz explained.

At events like the one in Farmington, Lily helps train hundreds of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders to recognize signs of someone who may be struggling, and to practice inclusion and teach anti-bullying.

"We’re teaching the young people to understand those signs, when to go to their parents, when to go to a counselor, or Hope Squad advisor," said Hope Squad founder Dr. Greg Hudnall. "Most importantly, making sure they’re healthy, so they can reach out to the friends who are struggling.”

Hudnall says if there is a reduction in school counselors, social workers, or mental health support in schools, it’s a step backwards in the progress they’ve made over the past two decades.

“Everything we do costs money. But the reality is we have to balance those costs because we have young people who are struggling,” he said.

Those on the Hope Squad have seen their program work first-hand.

“I used to be so shy, I couldn’t talk to anybody, and now it’s second nature for me to go up to somebody and be like, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ Or to talk to the cashier as I’m checking out," said team member Memphis Owen.

For students still in school, like Lily, she said the skills are beneficial for people of all ages.

“I’ve seen the difference that that’s made for students who don’t usually get to eat with people, or have a lot of friends, or maybe they just are new to the school," she shared. "Hope Squad members inviting them to things has really changed their outlook on high school in general.”