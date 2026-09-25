How to avoid roofing scams after hail storm swept through Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah — After strong winds and large hail swept through parts of Davis County last week, homeowners are assessing damage to their homes while local roofing experts warn residents to watch out for potential red flags when choosing a contractor.

For Vanessa Putnam, owner of Legendary Roofing, the days following the storm have been especially busy.

“It’s been wild. There’s been so much going on. The phones are ringing off the hook,” Putnam said. “Everyone is really busy trying to help people.”

One of her stops on Friday was in Kaysville, where she inspected the roof of homeowner Hilary Partridge.

Tornado below shows confirmed tornado in Davis County:

Tornado confirmed to touch down in Davis County

Partridge said the storm arrived suddenly, forcing her family to take shelter in their garage and basement as golf ball-sized hail pounded the area.

“The second we get in the garage, hail just starts,” Partridge said. “It was so loud inside it sounded like we were under attack.”

When the storm passed, Partridge discovered damage to both her fence and roof.

“I came out and was like, ‘Ope, there’s holes,’” she said.

Russell Smuin Hail cracked the windshield of a vehicle outside a Kaysville home on Friday, September 18, 2026.

But before many homeowners had a chance to fully inspect their properties, companies were already reaching out.

“We have had a bunch of door hangers placed on my door,” Partridge said. “I have friends who said they’ve been getting calls non-stop.”

Putnam said homeowners should be cautious of contractors using high-pressure sales tactics in the days following a storm.

“You don’t need to sign anything for a roofer to do a damage assessment for you,” Putnam said. “You can maintain ownership of your claim, especially if there are other trades involved like needing a new fence or siding.”

Putnam said sales representatives have been going door-to-door in several Davis County neighborhoods since the storm.

She recommends homeowners verify a contractor’s license through Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing, ask for references and read online reviews before signing any agreements.

“This situation is stressful enough for homeowners that they don’t need to be pressured in that way,” Putnam said.

As cleanup and repairs continue across the area, roofing companies expect to remain busy helping residents recover from the storm’s damage.