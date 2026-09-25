Video shows fight that led to stabbing on Salt Lake City TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — New video from inside a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train shows an onboard fight that led to one passenger being stabbed and others subduing both men until police arrived.

The alleged stabbing took place Sept. 2 on a blueline TRAX train in Salt Lake City.

Video below shows fight onboard TRAX train:

Video shows fight on TRAX train

According to arrest documents, Samuel Mesquita was playing music loudly on his phone and talking to himself when he claimed the victim was giving him the "death stare." The victim told police he had slammed Mesquita's skateboard out of frustration over his voice and the volume at which he was playing music.

Allegedly believing the victim was going to assault him, Mesquita took out a pocketknife and asked, "What's the matter with you?"

When the victim swung the skateboard at Mesquita, the two began fighting before both wound up on the ground. Other passengers on the train ran up and subdued both men as Mesquita continued talking until the train arrived at a stop and police boarded.

Officers were able to separate the men and arrested Mesquita, who faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief.

The victim suffered serious knife wounds and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery on his upper left arm.