I-15 crash involving UHP, Unified PD vehicles caught on dash-cam video

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Newly released dashboard camera video shows a dramatic rollover crash that involved two law enforcement vehicles in West Bountiful earlier this month.

Incredibly, no one was injured in the accident in which a vehicle is seen tumbling multiple times across the southbound lanes on Interstate 15.

Three vehicles were involved in the early morning Jan. 15 crash, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper and an unmarked Unified Police Department car. Two UHP troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder, while passing motorists failed to move over for safety.

As one of the troopers moved from the shoulder to stop a vehicle that had allegedly failed to provide clearance, they were struck from behind by another vehicle. After striking the UHP trooper, the vehicle rolled into the multiple lanes of the highway and hit the unmarked UPD car.

Video below shows I-15 crash that caused rollover accident: