Kaysville residents able to return home after brushfire prompts evacuations

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville residents are able to return home after a brushfire threatened homes near the East Mountain Wilderness Park.

Kaysville fire crews responded with mutual-aid agencies at a brush fire at the East Mountain Wilderness Park at 1625 East and 650 North.

Kaysville Police Department briefly worked to evacuate nearby homes threatened by the fire.

The size, containment and cause of the brushfire are not confirmed at this time.

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